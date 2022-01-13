MP for North Tongu sets up Ambulance Fund

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has established an Ambulance Service Fund for members of his constituency.
The fund is to support vulnerable patients who cannot afford the GH¢384 bill to be transported outside the region for emergency medical care.
In line with that, he has donated a seed capital of GH¢2,000 to serve as a revolving fund with the view to seeking more support from public-spirited individuals to keep the fund running.
It will be used by the Ambulance Service in the constituency to also address challenges patients might be going through
Policy change
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, he said he also intended to push for a review of the policy that required that patients had to foot the bill of being transported outside their regions for specialist care.
According to him, the national policy of the Ambulance Service required that patients were charged for fuel once they had been referred to a medical facility outside the region.
In the case of North Tongu constituents, he said patients were expected to pay GH¢385.00 in order for them to get to referred hospital facilities outside the region.
Mr Ablakwa said the fund would ensure that no constituent lost his or her life because they could not afford the cost of fuel demanded by the ambulance service provider.
He also gave an assurance that he would push for a change in the policy when Parliament resumes sitting on January 25, 2022.