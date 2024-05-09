Mahama, Tanko donate 74 campaign motorbikes to V/R

May - 09 - 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has taken delivery of a total of 74 motorbikes to support its campaign activities in the forthcoming general elections.

Former President and flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, provided 54 of the motorbikes, while an entrepreneur and a leading member of the party, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, donated 20.

The cost of the motorcycles was not disclosed. The National Vice-Chairman of the NDC, Professor Joshua Alabi, presented the machines to the Regional Chairman, Mawutor Agbavitor, at the party’s regional headquarters at Ho-Alai last Monday.

Prof. Alabi said the NDC still cherished the Volta Region as its stronghold and victory base and entreated members of the NDC to maintain a united front in the region and work diligently towards a resounding victory.

The presentation came a day prior to the beginning of the limited voter registration exercise. Mr Kwamigah-Atokple, who is a businessman and a philanthropist, said the motorbikes were meant to address transport challenges in connection with campaign activities.

“In this critical time, our unity and determination are more important than ever. Let these motorcycles symbolise our commitment to serve our communities, engage voters and ensure that every voice is heard,” he said.

He therefore urged the party faithful to work without ceasing in the communities for a resounding victory for the NDC which, he said, was poised to redeem Ghana’s lost glory.

Mr Kwamigah-Atokple, who contested the Ketu North internal elections twice and lost, urged the party faithful not to be discouraged but work hard to bring the change that would offer hope for the youth.

Meanwhile, Mawutor Agbavitor said the NDC was set for a challenging contest in the forthcoming elections, and urged other members of the party to emulate the example of the flag bearer and Mr Tanko by contributing resources to the campaign activities of the party.

The Regional Secretary, James Gunu, gave an assurance that serious electioneering activities were ongoing, adding that the presentation of the motorbikes was timely.

The Regional Treasurer, Daniel Agboka Dzegede, announced a GH¢10million fund-raising campaign for the NDC in the region would be launched in a matter of weeks.