We’ll introduce special policies in agric, energy sectors — Bawumia

Biiya Mukusah Ali Politics May - 09 - 2024 , 10:05

The next New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will introduce new special policies and programmes in the agriculture and energy sectors to reduce the high cost of food and electricity in the country, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has disclosed.

He explained that the high cost of food and electricity which had become major concerns to many Ghanaians needed special innovations and interventions to address. Dr Bawumia, who is the flag bearer of the NPP, was speaking at a meeting with members of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs and the clergy in Sunyani on Wednesday as part of his campaign tour in the region.

Agriculture

"My government will invest more in commercial farming, mechanised and irrigation agriculture to reduce the high cost of food and boost the country's economy. "To me, food is critical, so I want to see a lot more commercial, mechanised and irrigated agriculture", he said.

The NPP flag bearer said it was a fact that the government had improved the country's agriculture, industrialisation and infrastructure.

Solar system

Dr Bawumia said under his presidency, the country would move from liquid and gas in the generation of electricity to solar power to reduce the high cost of electricity. He was accompanied by the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Chairman of the National Campaign Team, Dan Kwaku Botwe, some ministers of state, Members of Parliament (MPs) and some party faithful.

"Let's move away from the constant increases in food and electricity prices that we don't have control over in the country and become independent in power generation. We have the technology and free sunlight to generate enough power," Dr Bawumia said.

He said if he was elected in the December general election, he would work towards the production of 2,000 megawatts of solar power, which he said was half of the country's consumption.

Dr Bawumia said it was possible to produce more than his proposal because two different private companies had shown interest in the investment.

Performance

Dr Bawumia said the NPP government had performed significantly better in the development of the country more than any other government in the history of the country. He explained that the party had more development packages to be executed, and urged the public to vote for the NPP to continue its unfinished business.

Commendation

The President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu, commended the government for completing the Sunyani Airport rehabilitation programme and the upgrading of the Sunyani Regional Hospital to a teaching hospital.

However, he called on him to facilitate the construction of the second phase of the airport and invest more in the Sunyani Teaching Hospital to meet a teaching hospital status.