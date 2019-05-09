Mahama asks police to stop inviting NDC chairman on useless allegations

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC),
Mr. John Dramani Mahama has asked the police to stop inviting NDC chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on "useless allegations."
“Indeed, it is a sign of desperation that the Chief Executive of our party, the Chairman of our party is constantly being harassed by the Police Authority,” he told a gathering at Jamestown on Wednesday, as part of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region to seek re-election in 2020.
Related story: Police CID invites Ofosu Ampofo over kidnappings, fire outbreaks
Background
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The CID has summoned Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, over fresh allegations that he may be connected to recent kidnapping cases as well as market fires being recorded in some parts of the country.
“...some persons picked up for interrogation and investigation have mentioned your name as part of a grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country,” the CID letter indicated.
Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is already standing trial for conspiracy to assault a public officer and conspiracy to cause harm after he was secretly recorded allegedly outlining plans to cause mayhem.
While the trial is ongoing, the police have invited him, explaining that he has been linked to recent kidnappings and fire outbreaks.
The CID has, therefore, asked him to report at the CID headquarters on Thursday, May 9, at 2:00 pm.
Warning
Linking the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to
“...They should remember that in everything they do, they are setting a precedent. You cannot take any frivolous and vexatious investigation and be inviting the National Chairman of the biggest opposition every day to the CID headquarters on very useless allegations,” Mr Mahama stated.
“We are advising the NPP if you deliver on your promises, the people of Ghana will look favourably at you. If you have failed, don’t (out of your desperation) decide to harass our party officials. “Whatever you do, you cannot escape the judgment of the people”, he cautioned.