NDC constituency chairman shot dead in Upper West Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency chairman for the Dafiama Bussie Issa Constituency in the Upper West Region, Mr. Poulabong Bayiilela Richard aka Chairman Water has reportedly been shot dead by unidentified persons.
The incident was said to have occurred Monday night at Sagu, on the Wa-Tumu Road in the Upper West region.
Mr. Poulabong Bayiilela Rachard
Reports say the deceased was returning from a funeral when the sad incident happened, according to his close associates.
The body has since been deposited at the Upper West regional Hospital for autopsy.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The police are investigating the case.