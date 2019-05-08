Police CID invites Ofosu Ampofo over kidnappings, fire outbreaks

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, to assist in investigations into some recent kidnappings and fire outbreaks.
A letter signed by the Director General of the CID, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, said Mr Ofosu Ampofo had been mentioned by some suspects as being “part of a grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country.”
“The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into cases of kidnapping and fire outbreaks in various parts of the country. Intelligence gathered indicates that some of these kidnappings and fire outbreaks are being orchestrated by various unidentified groups, persons and individuals.
“Some of the persons picked up for interrogation and investigation have mentioned your name as part of a grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country. As a result of the above information and intelligence, you are kindly requested to report to the undersigned on Thursday 9th May, 2019 at 2pm to assist in our investigations,” the letter read.
The NDC Chairman alongside a Deputy National Communication Director of the party, Mr Kweku Boahen are facing charges of conspiracy to cause harm and assault against a public officer.
