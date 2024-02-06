I’ll not discriminate in devt projects — Mahama

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics Feb - 06 - 2024 , 04:48

The Flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has stated he will not discriminate in the distribution of development projects across the country when elected as President.

“I wish to assure Ghanaians that the next NDC government will share development projects fairly and not based upon who voted for the party,” he stressed.

Community engagement

Former President Mahama, who was speaking during a community engagement session as part of his tour dubbed "Building the Ghana we want together" at Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East Constituency in the Upper East Region last Friday, said the NDC would continue to do that to spread development to every part of the country.

His comment was on the back of a recent comment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the effect that he ignored the people of Ekumfi in the Central Region in terms of development for not voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the area, Kingsley Ato Cudjoe, in the 2020 elections.

While describing President Akufo-Addo’s statement as unfortunate, he indicated that the comment was in contrast with what the NDC stood for as the party shared development equitably whenever it was in government.

He said sometime back as President, he was often accused of sending too many development projects to the Ashanti Region rather than sending such projects to regions and areas that voted massively for the NDC.

He said Kumasi was the second largest populated area and biggest city with its central market being the biggest as well, stressing: “Therefore, I could not have sent particularly the Kejetia Market to Bole since nobody will go there to trade.

“Whether an area voted for the NDC or not, we will ensure that they get their share of the national cake towards the transformation of the country for the benefit of the citizenry,” Mr Mahama pointed out.

Renaming of universities

Mr Mahama chided the NPP for always coming to power to name universities built by the NDC after their party heroes although Ghana could boast of many heroes and not only heroes from the NPP tradition thereby resulting in the affected universities losing their core mandate in their operations.

He announced that the next NDC administration would restore the original names of the universities named after the NPP heroes and rather the names given would be given to a significant infrastructure in the institution.

For instance, he said, “If the university is the University of Development Studies (UDS), that is its core mandate and its name must remain as such.”