Prez Akufo-Addo's move to revoke DCE appointments aimed at strengthening govt - Minister

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 06 - 2024 , 05:57

The decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to rescind the appointments of 24 district chief executives (DCEs) aligns with his vision of assembling a robust team to advance the government's agenda, according to Dan Botwe, the Minister of Local Government and Decentralisation.

On Friday (February 2), the president revoked the appointments of 24 DCEs across the nation, with no reasons provided for the action.

Speculation emerged suggesting that the dismissals occurred in areas where Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), underperformed in the party's primaries last year.

However, speaking to Asaase Radio on Monday (5 February), Botwe dismissed these reports as untrue.

"In all the 275 constituencies where the primaries were conducted, the figures are available, both the Electoral Commission and media possess them. Therefore, one needs to analyze them from the bottom to ascertain whether this supports those claims [reports]," he explained. "It is entirely false ..." Botwe stressed.

He further disclosed that two of the 24 DCE's had already resigned from their posts before the President's decision.