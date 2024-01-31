I will not stand as an independent candidate - Adwoa Safo

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Jan - 31 - 2024 , 11:28

The Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo has debunked claims that she will be running as an independent parliamentary candidate in her area in the forthcoming general elections.

She gave the assurance that she is committed to share the values of her party and help it to break the eight in election 2024.

There have been media reports of the MP’s intention of vying for the Dome-Kwabenya seat as an independent aspirant, but Ms Safo urged the public to disregard such claims.

This was contained in a press release signed by the legislator on Tuesday January 30 in Accra.

“My attention has been drawn to several recent misinformation and speculation in the media regarding my political future in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency in particular and the New Patriotic Party as a whole.

I wish to clarify, that despite the setback and outcome of last Saturday’s parliamentary primaries in Dome-Kwabenya, I remain steadfast in my commitment to the shared values of the New Patriotic Party and our corporate quest to break the 8 with H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia come December 7,2024,” she said.

Ms Safo lost the parliamentary slot of the NPP to her long-standing contender, Mike Oquaye Junior in the primary held on Saturday January 27.

She also has expressed appreciation to the rank and file of the party in the area for giving her the opportunity to serve them for three consecutive terms as their legislator.

“I take the opportunity to express my eternal appreciation to the good people of Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, especially our hard-working Polling Station Executives for the opportunity to represent their interests and aspirations in the august house of Parliament in the last 12 years.

It has been a real honour and privilege working for and with you on matters and issues that border on our common interests and for which I do not take lightly. From the depths of my heart, I say Thank You, “she stated in a letter that refuted widespread speculations that she intends to run as an independent candidate in the December 7 2024 elections.