Parliament commences work on new 5-year devt plan

Daily Graphic Politics Jan - 31 - 2024 , 06:45

The Parliamentary Service Board has initiated the process for the development of a new five-year Corporate Strategic Plan to replace the old one, which ends this year.

The new plan will provide strategic direction for Parliament for the next five years to align with the evolving goals and the dynamic legislative landscape.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, made this known at the opening ceremony of a four-day professional development training programme for senior officials of the Parliamentary Service at Adukrom in the Eastern Region last Monday.

“As we embark on the development of our new Corporate Strategic Plan, it is essential that each one of you, as leaders and key contributors to our legislative body, are equipped with the skills and knowledge to drive this vision forward.

The plan’s success hinges on our collective ability to execute strategies effectively, manage challenges efficiently, and seize opportunities to innovate and improve,” he indicated.

The training programme, which is being organised by the Parliamentary Service in collaboration with the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) from the United States of America, is aimed at promoting excellence in legislative governance.

Topics to be covered during the training include Emotional Intelligence, Resiliency, Effective Leadership, Proficiency in Negotiation and Presentation Skills.

Capacity Building

Mr Bagbin said since he assumed the role of the Speaker and Chairman of the Parliamentary Service Board, he had prioritised the capacity building of Parliamentary staff.

He said he believed that enhancing staff competencies was the surest way to effective service delivery and improved productivity.

He said the recent implementation of a new organogram for the Parliamentary Service had resulted in expanded functional areas and more challenging roles, particularly for senior management officials of the Parliamentary Service.

In view of that, the Speaker said the board had appointed some key officers to occupy some of the vacant positions while working assiduously to complete the rest of the appointment process.

He said it was, therefore, the expectation that these officers performed critical roles with emphasis on the implementation of strategic policies, coordination of operational functions and quality control.

The Speaker said the professional training being provided was to prepare the participants to effectively perform their new roles under the current organogram, as well as navigate and lead in the implementation of the Parliamentary Service’s ambitious role for the next five years.

That, he said, was particularly crucial in the wake of the ongoing implementation of a robust performance management system to recognise and reward excellence and foster a culture of accountability within the Parliamentary Service.

The Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Oteng Nsiah, in his welcome remarks, attested to the capacity and competence of the facilities and their institution and, therefore, urged officers to actively participate, engage with the facilitators and peers, and embrace the learning journey with an open mind.