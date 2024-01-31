"I have retired from domestic politics" - NPP's Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Renowned New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has voiced disappointment regarding the party's apparent failure to effectively showcase its accomplishments in recent years.

Mr. Otchere-Darko, acknowledging the prevailing economic challenges, asserted that the government has made significant strides in managing the nation's affairs.

Despite stepping back from domestic politics, he expressed frustration with the narratives surrounding the party's achievements.

During an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, January 31, 2023, Mr. Otchere-Darko stated, "I have retired from domestic politics," and went on to emphasize his dissatisfaction with the NPP's inadequate acknowledgement of its achievements. Describing it as a major disappointment, he lamented the party's communication shortcomings.

Addressing the impact of the crisis in 2022, Mr. Otchere-Darko pointed out the widespread adversity, noting that various sectors, including banks, retailers, and manufacturers, bore the brunt of the challenges.

Expressing uncertainty about who benefited from the crisis, he raised concerns about the lack of recognition for the NPP's accomplishments during this period.

“But I get somehow frustrated by the narratives, and a big disappointment I have, is with the NPP itself, it is the lack of recognition of the work that they have done. For me, its a major disappointment,” he said.

“You know when there are crises, there are people who benefit from crisis but I don’t know who benefitted from the crisis of 2022. The Banks suffered, retailers suffered, manufacturers suffered, I mean it was everywhere,” he added.