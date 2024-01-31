NPP MP Adwoa Safo denies independent bid after losing Dome-Kwabenya primary

Jan - 31 - 2024

Following speculation surrounding her political future, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has issued a statement affirming her loyalty to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and denying any intention to run as an independent candidate.

Addressing recent media reports, Ms. Safo acknowledged the "setback" of losing the NPP parliamentary primary in Dome-Kwabenya last Saturday.

Despite this disappointment, she emphasized her unwavering commitment to the party's values and its ultimate goal of "breaking the 8" with President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December elections.

As a three-term MP and dedicated party member, Ms. Safo reiterated her adherence to the NPP's tradition of internal competition and subsequent cooperation.

She explicitly denied any plans to run as an independent, stating that it is "without any shred of ambiguity" not a consideration "at any point in the foreseeable future."

Ms. Safo expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Dome-Kwabenya, particularly the Polling Station Executives, for the opportunity to represent them over the past 12 years.

She vowed to continue working collaboratively with the constituency leadership for party unity and victory in the December elections.

Read the entire statement below;

January 30, 2024.

My attention has been drawn to several recent misinformation and speculation in the media regarding my political future in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency in particular and the New Patriotic Party as a whole.

I wish to clarify, that despite the setback and outcome of last Saturday’s parliamentary primaries in Dome-Kwabenya, I remain steadfast in my commitment to the shared values of the New Patriotic Party and our corporate quest to break the 8 with H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia come December 7,2024.

As a three term Member of Parliament and a true party person, I am cognizant of the fundamental principles which underpin the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition for which internal competition and afterwards cooperation, remains the guiding light.

For the avoidance of doubt and without any shred of ambiguity, I reiterate that I have no intention whatsoever of running as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming December 7,2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections and for that matter, at any point in the forseable future.

I take the opportunity to express my eternal appreciation to the good people of Dome-Kwabenya Constituency especially our hard working Polling Station Executives for the opportunity to represent their interests and aspirations in the august house of Parliament in the last 12 years. It has been a real honour and privilege working for and with you on matters and issues that border on our common interests and for which I do not take lightly. From the depths of my heart, I say Thank You.

For the next few months, I remain dedicated to working collaboratively with the Leadership of the party in the constituency in collectively pursuing goals to unite us for the task ahead in campaigning to maximize our votes for both Parliamentary and Presidential candidates and in Parliament, to execute Government business expeditiously.

Sincerely,

HON. SARAH ADWOA SAFO

MP, DOME-KWABENYA CONSTITUENCY