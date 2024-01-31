I am against LGBTQ - John Mahama

Kester Aburam Korankye Politics Jan - 31 - 2024 , 14:02

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his opposition to LGBTQ rights.

At a breakfast meeting with the clergy on Wednesday, Mr Mahama, who is the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Election 2024 and a member of the Assemblies of God Church emphasised that his personal faith aligns with his stance against the activities of the LGBTQ community.

“I am against LGBTQ. I am a member of the Assemblies of God Church, and my faith is against it,” he said.

This declaration comes amid ongoing debates and controversies surrounding LGBTQ issues in Ghana.

various religious and political leaders have expressed strong opposition to LGBTQ rights and existence.

Mr Mahama said, ”as a man, I don’t see how you can wake up one day and say I feel like I am a woman although I was born a man”.