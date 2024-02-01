Peace Council lauds NDC for return to IPAC

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 01 - 2024 , 07:27

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been commended for heeding to an appeal to return to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

The National Peace Council (NPC) which made the commendation in a statement signed and issued by its Chairman, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, expressed the hope that the commitment made by the NDC would be sustained to further strengthen the existing democratic credentials of the country.

The NPC also expressed its appreciation to the Electoral Commission (EC), political parties, all political actors and stakeholders within the electoral management system for their support to the council in its bid to promote sustainable peace in the country.

“We urge all stakeholders in the political space to use dialogue and consensus building to ensure a free, fair, credible and peaceful 2024 election.”

“In addition, we urge the public to appreciate the fact that peacebuilding can sometimes be a slow process.

Therefore, we must all exercise patience and support the NPC and its partners in building a sustainable, peaceful country,” the statement said.

Recall

After the 2020 election, the NDC decided not to attend the meeting of IPAC.

This became a matter of concern to all Stakeholders in country’s democratic and elections space.

At a Post-Elections Stakeholders’ workshop organised by the NPC at Ada in 2021, the participants tasked the council to facilitate the return of the NDC to IPAC.

The NPC therefore engaged the NDC, EC and several other stakeholders to facilitate the NDC’s return to IPAC.

On December 14, 2023, during a Stock-taking conference, organised by the NPC at Peduase near Aburi in the Eastern Region, as part of the preparations towards the 2024 election, the NDC responded to the appeal of the NPC by publicly committing to return to IPAC.

Pursuant to this commitment, the NDC has participated in two recent IPAC meetings on January 22 and 29, 2024.