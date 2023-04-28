Gabby sues Prof. Frimpong-Boateng over galamsey report allegations, demands GH¢10m damages

Kweku Zurek Apr - 28 - 2023 , 19:16

Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a prominent member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has taken legal action against former Minister of Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

This comes after the Professor accused Otchere-Darko in his 2021 galamsey report of interfering in the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, which Prof. Frimpong-Boateng chaired.

In his lawsuit, Mr. Otchere-Darko is seeking damages of GH¢10,000,000 from Frimpong-Boateng and a retraction and apology for the allegations made against him. He argues that Frimpong-Boateng's accusations are a wrongful twist of facts.

Mr Otchere-Darko is also praying the court for an order for a perpetual injunction to restrain Prof Frimpong-Boateng, “whether by himself, his servants, agents or assigns from repeating similar or other defamatory words” against him.

According to Professor Frimpong-Boateng, Otchere-Darko defended a company that was actively destroying the environment, despite there being a suspension on the issuance of licenses for operation in forest reserves at the time.

However, Otchere-Darko maintains that he did no wrong in defending the company and was merely seeking information on behalf of his client.

Responding to Otchere-Darko's legal action, Frimpong-Boateng dismissed the claims and accused Otchere-Darko of having a pixelated view of the illegal mining landscape in Ghana.