'She is a course on “How To Be The Model Classy First Spouse”' - Gabby lauds Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Dec - 13 - 2023

A stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has showered accolades on the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, hailing her as an exemplary figure embodying the essence of a refined first spouse.

This commendation comes in the wake of Mrs. Akufo-Addo being conferred with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (HonD.HL) by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Mr Otchere Darko's praise for the First Lady highlighted her grace, articulate demeanour, controversy-free profile, untarnished standing, widespread adoration, and steadfast dedication to noble causes without succumbing to undue influence.

She is a course on “How To Be The Model Classy First Spouse”. Elegant, eloquent, not controversial, unblemished, loved, admired, respected, draped in integrity, pursues good causes and never ever throws her weight about. Beautiful Rebecca! pic.twitter.com/HoIn5Re2Sk December 12, 2023

He extolled her as a paragon for "How To Be The Model Classy First Spouse."

Background

It is recalled that on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) bestowed honorary doctorate degrees upon the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and two other distinguished women for their outstanding contributions to humanity, in an event dubbed the “Day of the Firsts.”

The other honorees included the inaugural and sole female Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Joyce Bamford-Addo, and the premier female Chief Justice, Her Ladyship, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo, the founder of The Rebecca Foundation, a philanthropic organization, was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Humane Letters, while Rt Hon. Bamford-Addo and Mrs. Wood received Honorary Doctorate Degrees of Laws.

The conferral took place during the Fifth Session of the 15th Congregation of the university in Accra and was graced by the presence of President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and an array of other dignitaries.

Among the distinguished attendees were the Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru; the Chief of Staff, Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev. Stephen Wengam.

Additionally, the gathering included former Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho; members of the diplomatic corps; a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Stanley Nii Adjiri-Blankson; queenmothers; lecturers; students; and family members of the awardees, among others.