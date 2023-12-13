Notice of list of dormant accounts held by Advans Ghana savings and loans ltd

Shadrack Kankam Dec - 13 - 2023 , 14:43

In line with the Banks and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), Advans Ghana wishes to draw the attention of its clients and the public to the classification of all accounts that have not been operational for the past five (5) years as dormant.



Kindly click here to download the list of the published accounts.



Customers or their legal representatives are hereby advised to contact the nearest Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Ltd. branch or call 0800 355 355 within two (2) weeks from date of publication to activate their accounts.

Please note that the affected accounts balances shall be thereafter transferred to the Bank of Ghana in accordance with the Act if accounts are not reactivated within the stipulated time.



Advans Ghana, Growing Together!

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Advans Group head-quartered in Paris - France with presence in 9 countries in Africa and Asia serving more than 1.2 million clients. In Ghana, Advans operates with 20 branches in 8 regions which are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Brong, Ahafo, Volta, Northern, Central and Eastern.

For 15 years, Advans Ghana has provided client centric financial services to entrepreneurs and the under-served population in a sustainable manner serving over 120, 000 clients.