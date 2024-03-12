Fighting corruption, other vices: Infuse godliness in personal, national lives - Think tank to citizenry

Emmanuel Bonney Politics Mar - 12 - 2024 , 06:09

The Frimpong-Manso Institute, a faith-based and apolitical think-thank, has called on Ghanaians to infuse godliness in all dimensions of their personal and national lives.

With that, it said, the country would be able to check unbridled corruption, hold credible elections, promote durable peace, guarantee democratic ascendancy and enhance its national pride.

This was contained in a message signed by its founder, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, and made available to the Daily Graphic.

Rot

It said the time had come for Ghanaians to end the rot and restore the values of patriotism, patience, tolerance, forgiveness, integrity and hard work.

“We should also take concrete steps to address the disconnect between theory and practice, grow enough food for local consumption and export, add value to our natural resources, find home-grown solutions to our mounting challenges, and rekindle the fight for economic independence so as to insulate us from ugly external pressures,” it said.

After a period of appreciable strides, long bouts of political instability and military adventurism, it said Ghana, in the 1992 referendum, abandoned the bullet course and embraced the ballot box as means of choosing our leaders.

Beacon

Since then, the statement said, the country had held eight democratic elections which had portrayed the nation as a beacon of democratic accomplishment in Africa.

“The Frimpong Manso Institute, however, cautions that we should not be intoxicated by this achievement, no matter how narcotic the feeling might be.

Our caution is predicated on the fact that Ghana's democracy is on stilts, moneycracy on the rise, the economy is on the ropes, and our value systems under siege.”

“At 67, Ghana is deeply polarised along partisan lines, while greed and selfishness override the national interests.

As a result, our moral centre is almost gone as we kill our water bodies with impunity and destroy the environment with carelessness,” it said.

It added that “We also salute the good people of Ghana, most especially our forebears for their heroic fortitude and inestimable sacrifice which led to our political freedom from the British colonial masters”.