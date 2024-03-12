Next article: Parliament must be interested in reformation of homosexuals - Ekow Assafuah

NPP, APC of Nigeria deepen alliance

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Politics Mar - 12 - 2024 , 06:04

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has reiterated the party’s commitment to forging a stronger alliance with Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress (APC).

Such an alliance, he said, would aid not only the growth of the two parties but advance the democracy of the two countries.

He was speaking at a joint press conference after holding a closed-door meeting with the chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in Accra last Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the chairman of the NPP Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, and other NPP executives as well as executives of the APC.

Mr Ntim on October 1, 2023, conferred with the Chairman of the APC, Dr Ganduje, at the APC National headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, as part of that country’s 63rd Independence Day.

Dominant parties

At the press conference in Accra, Mr Ntim expressed the hope that the two ruling parties would build a relationship that would augment each other's strength as dominant political parties with rich histories in their respective countries.

“We have already had backroom discussions between the NPP and the APC, and something good is about to happen, a hand of cooperation between the two parties and history is about to repeat itself,” he stated.

APC response

For his part, Dr Ganduje said his visit was to affirm and strengthen the cordial relationship existing between Ghana and Nigeria.

He noted that having closer ties between the NPP and APC was necessary for the development of both parties.

He said the two parties shared similar political history and ideology dating from their struggle for their respective country's independence.

Dr Ganduje, therefore, stressed the need for the two parties to institutionalise their relationship and share their experiences and challenges because ruling parties in developing countries had peculiar challenges that needed to be addressed.

“We need to foster the unity and friendship we have as parties that have a common history of championing press freedom, and democratic justice for several decades.

We have found it very important to institutionalise the relationship between the two parties with a history right from the time of political independence,” he stated.

He called for the establishment of institutes to educate and train their members to understand their shared ideologies as they aim to forge closer ties.