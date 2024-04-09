Next article: Mahama urges Muslims to focus on the spiritual significance of Ramadan

Electoral Commission sets April 30 for Ejisu by-election following MP's passing

Gertrude Ankah Politics Apr - 09 - 2024 , 14:37

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set April 30, 2024, as the date for the Ejisu constituency by-election in the Ashanti region following the passing of the Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah on March 7, 2024.

Dr. Kumah's death, attributed to a brief illness, has left a widow and six children mourning his loss.

The announcement came during an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled its primary for April 13, 2024, to select a candidate from nine contenders.

Nominations were accepted from Tuesday, April 2, 2024, until Thursday, April 4, with all nine candidates submitting their bids before the deadline.

On the other hand, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is yet to announce its plans for the upcoming by-election.