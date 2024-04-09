Mahama urges Muslims to focus on the spiritual significance of Ramadan

Gertrude Ankah Politics Apr - 09 - 2024 , 14:16

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has called on Muslims in Ghana to focus on the significance of Ramadan.

He urged them to use the season to reflect on their faith, strengthen their connection with the Almighty Allah, as well as seek forgiveness for any shortcomings.

The former President in a Facebook post on Tuesday April 9, observed that “The spirit of unity and fellowship during Ramadan is always inspiring. I am grateful for the chance to share this holy month’s traditions with my Muslim brothers and sisters”.

He also entreated them to be mindful of their actions and show empathy and generosity towards those in need.

“As we approach the end of Ramadan, I want to encourage all my Muslim friends and followers to stay focused on the spiritual significance of this month.

“Use this time to reflect on your faith, strengthen your connection with Allah, and seek forgiveness for any shortcomings. Remember to be mindful of your actions and words and show empathy and generosity towards those in need”, he stressed.

“Let’s make the most of these remaining days to pray and seek blessings for ourselves, our loved ones, and our beloved country, Ghana. Ramadan is a time for growth, gratitude, and renewal. Let’s make the most of these remaining days.” he added.