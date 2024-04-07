Previous article: Right to health is a fundamental human right, don’t detain patients – Dr Socé Fall

See the 9 parliamentary aspirants for the Ejisu NPP Primary

GraphicOnline Apr - 07 - 2024 , 08:21

Nine aspirants vying for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency have been given the green light by the vetting committee.

These individuals collected forms on Thursday, April 4, to contest in the NPP parliamentary primary for the Ejisu constituency, following the opening of nominations on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The NPP has slated the election of a Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency for Saturday, April 13, 2024, following the passing of John Kumah.

After the vetting on Saturday, April 6, 2024, the party announced that it would soon release guidelines for the primary as it gears up for the Ejisu by-election, with the committee also conducting a ballot for the candidates.

The Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party, Evans Nimako, explained to the media that the committee cleared all nine aspirants to contest to ensure ample opportunities for party members interested in the race.

The party's national executives will convene with the candidates on Tuesday, advising them to conduct their campaigns in a manner that fosters unity.

"The Committee has recommended that all of them be allowed to participate in this contest. Also, we've conducted the ballot. We've informed them that the National Executives of the party will meet them on Tuesday," Mr. Nimako said.

Below are the balloting positions:

1. Kwabena Boateng

2. Dr. Evans Duah

3. Klinsman Karikari Mensah

4. Helena Mensah

5. Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey

6. Portia Baffoe Abronye

7. Kwesi Nyantakyi

8. Aaron Prince Duah

9. Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye