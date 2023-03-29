Demise of Kumawu MP: Speaker calls for regular check-up

Daniel Kenu Politics Mar - 29 - 2023 , 07:20

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has advised members of the House to endeavour to embark on regular medical check-ups in order not to cut short their lives.

His advice follows the death of the MP for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah, who died on Tuesday morning.

The Speaker said beyond the regular medical check-ups, members of the House should not sit at a particular place for more than two hours since it was unhealthy and could trigger other hidden medical conditions.

"So please when I'm suspending the House, you should understand. It's unhealthy," he told the House yesterday.

The Speaker said the late MP came to Parliament last Thursday very strong and was ready to cast his ballot until it was rescheduled for last Friday (March 24).

"At least, he was ready to vote while we were haggling, he just collapsed," the Speaker said.

"You know immediately you are no more, people start thinking about your replacement, so be guided," he added.



Demise

Mr Basoah, 53, a member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic had been unwell for sometime now and thus, did not participate in last Friday’s epic voting process to endorse the six ministers nominated by the President recently.

His demise reduces the numerical strength of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs to 136, same as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs.

The MP, who has been in the House since 2012 was one of three, who absented themselves from last Friday's voting process including Adwoa Safo, who has failed to report to Parliament for more than a year despite being hauled to the Privileges Committee for action.

NPP mourns

Meanwhile, the NPP has said it has been hard hit by the news of the sudden death of its incumbent MP for the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah.

“The demise of Hon. Basoah, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, 2023, comes as a devastating blow to the grief-stricken NPP, following the passing of Hon. Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, about a week ago,” a statement signed and issued by the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua has said.

“While commiserating with the Parliament of Ghana, the NPP also extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, particularly his wife and children, and the good people of Kumawu, for such a great loss,” the statement said.

“As a mark of respect in his honour, the NPP directs that all party flags at its offices across the country, fly at half-mast for the next seven days,” it stated.

The party, in the statement described the late Basoah, as a gentle and astute politician whose contributions to the party, constituents, and the development of Ghana through his work in Parliament could not be overemphasised.

“As a long-standing member of our great party, he served as a District Chief Executive of the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and has been a Member of Parliament since 2013,” it said.

“Owing to his vast experience as a legislator, Hon. Basoah was appointed as the Chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprise Committee of Parliament. He also served as a member of the Lands and Forestry Committee, as well as the Committee on Selection,” it added.