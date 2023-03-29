Speaker urges President Akufo-Addo to be bold on LGBT issues

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Mar - 29 - 2023 , 12:56

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin says President Akufo-Addo has no authority to intervene in the proposed anti LGBTQ bill which is currently before Parliament.

According to Mr Bagbin, there was nothing the president can do to prevent the Bill from going through the Parliamentary process.

When passed, supporting same-sex relationships, lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender (LGBT) activities will become a criminal offence in Ghana.

To Mr Bagbin, the mandate of making laws for Ghana was the sole preserve of Parliament and not the President, hence the President cannot make any intervention in the proposed LGBT law.

"This is legislation; this is not execution. Wait until we [Parliament] pass it and direct you [President] to execute it. ..So in the case of law, which is part of policy, we finalise it and then, the Executive now has the authority to implement it… to execute it; let's get this clear. Whilst this bill is before here, he [President] is not in charge; I'm in charge," Mr Bagbin stated.

For him, Parliament is guided by Ghana's constitution and it will follow the laid down Constitutional processes to pass the law.

During a joint press conference with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra, the US Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the importance of respecting the rights of the LGBTQ community.

President Akufo-Addo on the other hand revealed that his government had taken steps to modify the current anti-LGBTQ Bill.

Speaking on the issue, Mr Bagbin described the American Vice President's comments as undemocratic, explaining that the US Vice President cannot dictate to Ghanaians what is good and bad, adding that the Bill would be passed.

The Speaker also took a swipe against President Akufo-Addo for not being bold enough to tell the US Vice President on Ghana’s position on LGBT.

"What are you afraid of? You have the whole people behind you. If God is with you, who can be against you? And if God says go into the wilderness, multiply and fill the world; that is God giving you that command! If somebody says please don’t multiply, how can that person be strong?” Mr Bagbin wondered at the answer President Akufo-Addo gave in response to the US Veeep.

For him, his position on LGBT has not changed and that he makes his voice loud and clear on the issue anywhere he speaks.

The bill in Ghana’s parliament to criminalize same-sex relationships and to punish those who support lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender (LGBT) persons in the country has been gazetted and public consultation will commence shortly.