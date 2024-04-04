Compensate victims of Ayawaso West Wuogon election violence - John Mahama entreats govt

The 2024 flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, has entreated the government to compensate victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

Mr Mahama made the call when he visited one of the victims, Isshau Yaro, as part of his Easter Monday visitations in the Greater Accra Region.

“I call on the President and Vice-President to have sympathy for this young man and pay the compensation that will also allow him to put his life back on track,” he said. Violence broke out during the by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on January 31, 2019, that resulted in the injuries to some residents in the area.

A Commission of Enquiry that was set up by the government to look into the issue asked that some people should be sanctioned for what they did and also recommended that those who were injured be compensated.

No compensation

But according to Mr Mahama, up until now, no compensation has been paid to Mr Yaro, adding that there are casualties who are still suffering the effects and the scars of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

“We always talk about Ayawaso West Wuogon and the casualties. It looks far away because people's relatives were not affected, but this is one of the cases from Ayawaso West Wuogon,” he said.

“This is Isshau Yaro. He was a very energetic, active, and hardworking young man. Today, because of what happened at Ayawaso West Wuogon, he's become invalid; he's unable to do the work he used to do.

“I want Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia to see this young man sitting here and how his life has been destroyed because of the hooliganism that took place in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

“The Commission of Enquiry that sat on the Ayawaso West Wuogon case asked that some people should be sanctioned for what they did,” Mr Mahama said. “Isshau Yaro is waiting for justice. He's not got justice. The report also recommended that those who were injured be compensated,” he added.

Mr Mahama gave the assurance that when the NDC came to office it would ensure that Mr Yaro was adequately compensated. “If Allah blesses and NDC comes into office, he will be one of our heroes, and we will give him adequate compensation to put his life back on track,” he said.