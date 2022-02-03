Be prudent with resources - Regional Minister charges MMDCEs

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, has asked metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) to be prudent custodians of resources they manage.
She indicated that they were holding privileged positions hence the need to effectively manage the resources to better the lot of the communities.Follow @Graphicgh
She was addressing a three-day refresher workshop for 61 MMDCEs from the Central, Eastern and Western regions in Cape Coast.
The workshop was to afford the 61 MMDCEs to broaden their knowledge and understanding of the local government system and to help them effectively execute goals in their new roles.
Resources
Mrs Assan said the resources were to better the lot of their communities and, therefore, must be judiciously used.
She indicated that it was natural that if the citizenry felt the genuine passion from the MMDCEs to impact their lives and bring development to the communities, they would support the government's development agenda.
She further indicated that the world was fast advancing and required that services from the MMDCEs were improved through the use of enhanced technology to ensure acceptable world-class standards in service delivery.
Equipped to deliver
The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Dan Botwe, for his part, stated that the orientation was to ensure that the MMDCEs were well equipped to deliver.
He urged them to work with stakeholders to ensure cordial environment necessary for development.