Debate on E-Levy healthy – Kojo Opoku

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, has described the debate on the electronic transaction levy (E-levy) as healthy and beneficial to Ghanaians.
“Basically, the raging debate is shaping the diverging public opinions on the E-Levy for which reason the largest opposition party - the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - is facing humiliating defeat because right from the word go, the party opted to rely on empty noises and propaganda. Anyway, it is their stock-in-trade,” he said.Follow @Graphicgh
In a statement, he explained that the E-Levy was to raise funds internally for the country’s development and becoming independent of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
NDC’s alternative
He wondered what the NDC had as an alternative to the E-levy in terms of revenue mobilisation rather than go to the IMF to raise funds.
“Throughout the debate on E-Levy, members of the opposition party have advanced their arguments on retrieval of GHc12.8 billion captured in the 2021 Auditor-General’s Report,” he said.
He, however, said that amount represented outstanding debts and challenges in retrieving loans from debtors totalling GHc10 billion and wondered how that amount could be attributed to corruption.
He said the E-levy was to bring in additional revenue of GHc6.9 billion by the end of 2022.
Mr poku wondered if the NDC was able to retrieve the GH¢3.6 million of Smartty's Bus branding to develop the country.