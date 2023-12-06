APC announces road map for internal elections

Benjamin Xornam Glover Politics Dec - 06 - 2023 , 07:13

The All People’s Congress (APC) has released the timetable for the internal elections to prepare the party for the upcoming general election.

The founder and leader of the APC, Hassan Ayariga, speaking at a press conference in Accra, said the timelines for the party's internal elections ahead of the 2024 general election have started with the party organising elections at the various polling stations across Ghana.

This process, Mr Ayariga said, would end by December 30, 2023.

He said the APC has fixed January 8 to 13, 2024 to complete all constituency executive elections, adding that regional elections would be held on the between January 26 and 27, 2024 to be followed by a National delegates congress which has been slated for February 10, 2024.

“Currently, parliamentary candidate primaries are going on in the various constituencies across Ghana and the party is using this press conference to urge all aspirants to continue with their good work and support for the party,” he said.

Mr Ayariga also urged all parliamentary aspirants who intended to contest on the ticket of APC to visit the party headquarters and pick up their forms.



Economic woes

Touching on the economy, the founder and leader of the APC said Ghana was bleeding and the next generation has nothing to hang on.

He further indicated that Ghanaians have lost hope in those who wield political power in the country.

“Our youth are crying for jobs and opportunities to build their future.

Sadly those in power have no clue about good governance and leadership,” he said.

Mr Ayariga indicated that the economic situation was worsening by the hour and transferring poverty to the younger generation partly due to lack of jobs and opportunities. Our future leaders are now gamblers and resorting to betting, a situation he said was dear to his heart.

“Unfortunately, the two major political parties are proposing tax incentives to lure our children and grandchildren into playing lotto, instead of providing jobs, opportunities, support and assistance to help them combat this dangerous addiction.

They are rather encouraging them with flimsy tax promises,” he said.

He said both the NPP and NDC politicians have sinned against this nation, adding that the country’s debt stock was now GH¢ 600 billion, representing 75 per cent of GDP with nothing to show for the borrowing.

Mr Ayariga said inflation was almost 48 per cent and Ghana has been downgraded to CCC+ by Standard and & Poor's which means the country cannot afford to even pay interest on borrowing. “Ghana is not credible enough to borrow.”

He identified corruption as one of Ghana’s biggest problems, adding that mismanagement and wastage of government resources was on the rise leading to wrong decision-making and failure.

“The battle against corruption and poor economic performance cannot be won until there is a radical public service reform especially in Local Government. A strong Government Machinery is very essential in state building.”

“Interestingly these same leaders that have brought us this far have presented themselves again to be voted in 2024 as our leaders.

We cannot demand better leadership and change when we don’t make that choice of change we need.

The APC and Hassan Ayariga is your HOPE for 2024 and beyond,” he said.

He disclosed that the APC would in February next year hold a lecture on the theme: “I am not here to blame anyone” to offer alternative economic solutions to the ailing economy and the way forward for the nation.