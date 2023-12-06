Take active part in district-level elections - Dan Botwe advises citizens

Ezekiel E. Sottie Politics Dec - 06 - 2023 , 07:07

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Kweku Botwe, has advised the electorate to take an active part in the forthcoming district-level elections.

He said democracy was about the involvement of the people in local governance for the development of their communities.

Mr Botwe, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Okere, was addressing the chiefs and people of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality during a day’s working visit to the municipality to inspect Secondary City Projects ongoing in the municipality.

He was accompanied by the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong; the former Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey; the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Simon Kweku Tetteh and a host of others.

The Minister noted that the people of Manya Krobo must actively participate in the forthcoming assembly elections and elect those that they thought would represent them in their electoral areas effectively and meaningfully.

“Let me emphasise that democracy is the total involvement of the people in governance issues, from our homes to communities and the electoral areas.

Your involvement in this governance process determines the quality of the leader you will elect for your various electoral areas in the assembly elections this December.

I will advise you to get involved in this forthcoming assembly elections so that at the end of the day, you will have confidence in the person you have elected.

Funds for the project

On the Secondary City Projects in the municipality, he said funds had been secured from the World Bank under its Urban Development Grant.

He, therefore, assured the people that there would be no delay in paying a contractor who completes his or her assigned contract.

Track records

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, Simon Kweku Tetteh, said since he was appointed seven years ago, the assembly has executed more than 100 projects in the area.

“My track records, coupled with the trust and the confidence that you repose in me, allowed you to give me another chance to serve you in another capacity come January 2024,” he said.

Mr Tetteh, who was elected as the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, thanked the delegates and people of Lower Manya Krobo at the meeting for the honour done him and the confidence reposed in him.