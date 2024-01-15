Ghana is broke, I’m measured in my promises – Mahama

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jan - 15 - 2024 , 11:59

The flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has stated that he is exercising prudence in his pledges for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

To Mr Mahama, the current state of Ghana's economy limits his ability to make grand promises.

He made the comment while addressing NDC supporters in Hohoe in the Volta Region as part of his campaign tour.

Mr Mahama expressed concern about the economic crisis Ghana was facing under the New Patriotic Party administration.

He promised transparency by revealing the financial state of the nation, and pledged to address the economic issues if elected.

“…I am being very measured in the promises that I make because we all know the crisis in which this country has been plunged [into]. We will show you the books and finances of this country, and you will realise the harm that the New Patriotic Party administration has done this country, the economy is broke”, he stated.

During his two-day "Building the Ghana we want together" tour in the Volta Region, Mahama outlined specific promises for the next NDC government.

He noted that, his government would be committed to providing monthly allowances of GH¢1,000 to all Assembly members, a proposal estimated to cost the nation GH¢80 million annually.

Mahama underscored the importance of financial responsibility and proposes reducing the President's office expenditure to fund the Assembly members' allowances.

“The office of the President’s budget alone is more than GH¢2 billion. We are going to reduce the President’s office expenditure to pay the Assembly members”, he added.