Gambia: How Ghanaians were massacred under Jammeh's watch

Watch the testimony of soldier Omar Jallow at the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission on how the controversial massacre of a number of Ghanaians in The Gambia in 2005 was carried out during Yahya Jammeh's leadership.
The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) is a truth commission in The Gambia to investigate the Yahya Jammeh era from 1994 to 2017. The process from the announcement of the commission to its launch lasted from 20 July 2017 to 15 October 2018. Its executive secretary is Baba Galleh Jallow, its lead counsel is Essa M. Faal, and the chairperson of the 11-strong commission is Lamin J. Sise.