Go beyond campaigning on social media-Sammy Awuku tells NPP youth

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Sammy Awuku, has advised the youth of the party to go beyond campaigning on social media and let the people feel their presence in the communities.
He said the 2020 general election was going to be difficult and so would take courage, determination and integrity coupled with the performance of government for the party to retain power.
Mr Awuku, who was addressing the two-day Tetiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) training and orientation seminar in Accra last Monday evening, said “Let us stop the WhatsApp and selfie campaign and get to the ground because the people want to hear us, see us and hear us.
Each of us must, therefore, account for at least 20 votes for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he stressed.
Mr Awuku said the leaders of the party could not do it alone because “In 2000 and 2016, it took that generation of young people to ensure victory and so the NPP will again rely on you in 2020,”
“The NPP rewards sacrifice and so far as you work, do not think people are not watching. The party has a spirit which will be evoked during elections and which will reward you,” he told the TESCON members.
The launch of the anniversary crowned a two-day national TESCON training and orientation seminar held at the University of Ghana campus at Legon at the weekend and it was on the theme; “20 years of commitment without inducement-TESCON our generational pillar.”
In attendance were national executives of the party, Members of Parliament (MPs) of the NPP, regional youth organisers, Ministers of State and party communicators.
Communications Minister
The Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, charged members of the TESCON and for that matter the youth of the party to help keep the party in power to enable it implement all its good policies to the benefit of the people.
She also reiterated the need for the youth to rediscover their winning mentality because the party could not win the 2020 elections on a silver platter.
Repeating same strategy
The National Youth Organiser of the party, Mr Henry Nana Boakye, for his part, indicated that the TESCON would repeat the same strategy which brought victory to the party in the last election by partnering with Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, throughout the campaign for victory in 2020.
He also urged members of the TESCON not to take their membership for granted saying that “with hard work, commitment and dedication in the past, the TESCON is today the greatest students political movement on the continent.”
Nana Boakye also stressed the need for them to strategically position TESCON in its quest to help win the 2020 General Election and beyond.
The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Ms Lydia Seyram Alhassan, also acknowledged the role and contributions of the TESCON to her own victory in the recent parliamentary by-election and urged them to redouble their efforts.