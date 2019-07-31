NPP campaign to win Ashanti seats not rhetoric — Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Afigya-Kwabre South, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has stated that the party’s bid to capture all the 47 parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region calls for hard work and not mere rhetoric.
He explained that for the party to attain the set target, there was the need for all supporters and functionaries to show more dedication and work very hard so that they would be able to retain all the 44 parliamentary seats already being occupied by the party as well as capture the remaining three seats.
Odeneho Kwaku Appiah made the call at the inauguration of the Afigya-Kwabre South youth wing of the party at Kodie in the Afigya-Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.
He reminded the members of the NPP in the region to ensure that they retained all experienced Members of Parliament (MPs) in the region and the rest of the country so they would continue their good work since according to him, “the longer an MP stays in Parliament, the better experience he gained to work for the party and the nation.”
The constituency chairman was not happy that as the party’s primary was getting closer, some delegates were also planning to cash-in on the occasion to make money from parliamentary aspirants, which to him was a bad thing to happen in the democratic process of the party.
He stated that if the delegates did not stop taking money from the aspirants, it would be very difficult to get the right candidates to represent the party.
Odeneho Kwaku Appiah said there was no way the party could go for the next general election with some of its members having issues to settle, a practice which he said could affect the well-being of the party and called for reconciliation among all members to forge ahead and work towards the upcoming general election.
The Ashanti Region Organiser of the NPP,
He urged the supporters to forget about what they could gain from the party, let the success of the party be their priority and work very hard to improve the national economy which would
The MP for the area,
He appealed to the populace to be patient as the government was working very hard to fix the road challenges in the country.