Former Zebilla MP John Ndebugre passes on at age 72

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Zebilla in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the People's National Convention, John Ndebugre has passed at the age of 72.
He died on Friday afternoon [May 6, 2022] at Zebilla.
Mr Ndebugre, a lawyer served as the PNDC Secretary for Northern Region during the Rawlings era.
Noted for being vociferous, he was the MP for Zebilla from January 2005 to January 2009.
He was survived by a wife and four children.
