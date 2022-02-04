Effutu MP inaugurates health centre for Dayasaw community

As part of efforts to bring health care to the doorsteps of the people, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu in the Central Region, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has inaugurated a new health centre at Dayasaw, a suburb of Winneba.
The facility, which was fully funded by the MP, was named after a former Minister for Public Sector Reforms and former MP for the area, Mr Samuel Owusu Adjei, in recognition of the pivotal role Mr Adjei played, especially in the construction of the Trauma and Specialist hospital in Winneba.Follow @Graphicgh
Mr Adjei, who was a former Deputy Minister of Health, was the MP for Effutu from January 2005 to January 6, 2008.
Honour
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Afenyo-Markin pledged to name major projects after key individuals and personalities who had contributed to the growth and development of the constituency over the years.
“As a people, it is important to recognise and honour individuals for their immense contributions to societal growth so as to encourage current and future leaders to do same for the benefit of society,” he said.
He announced that a completed health centre for the Woarabeba community, which is yet to be inaugurated, would also be named after his predecessor, Mr Hammah, for his contribution to the growth of the area during his tenure.
Healthcare delivery
Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, said that his job was to help the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the provision of health care to the ordinary people in the area.
“This is my little way of contributing towards making the work of the GHS and health workers easier in a bid to improve the health needs of constituents,” Mr Afenyo-Markin stated.
The new health centre
He urged the people to remain resolute and rally behind him in their collective quest to transform the constituency for the ultimate benefit of the people.
Maintenance
The Effutu Municipal Director of the GHS, Madam Mariatu Seidu, commended Mr Afenyo-Markin for aggressively pursuing a policy to provide all communities with health facilities.
For his part, the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII, underscored the importance of the provision of health facilities in underserved communities and urged the users to institute a plan to regularly maintain them.