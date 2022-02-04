MPs condemn recent wave of coups d’etat in sub-region

Members of Parliament (MP) have condemned the recent wave of coups d’etat in the West African sub-region that are fast eroding the democratic gains made in the region.
The MPs have, therefore, called on the Heads of State and government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take urgent steps and actions to address the root causes of military takeovers in the sub-region.
The MPs were the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri; Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh; the NPP MP for Abuakwa South, Mr Samuel Atta Kyea, and the NDC MP for Bawku Central, Mr Mahama Ayariga.
They expressed concern when they contributed to a statement read on the floor of Parliament last Wednesday by Mr Ablakwa, who is also the Minority Ranking Member of Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Resurgence
Mr Ablakwa had expressed concerns about the alarming resurgence of a new wave of coups d’etat in the sub-region.
He noted that within the short space of nine months, the sub-region had witnessed successive military takeovers in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and fourth attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau on February 1, 2022.
"Mr Speaker, what is even more intriguing is the popular support and massive jubilation which these coups are greeted with by the African people. A clear paradox of the people’s democracy versus popular coups.
Solution
Mr Ablakwa, therefore, emphasised the need for African leaders to pursue urgent, bold and robust Marshall Plan to address regional insecurity, acute unemployment, lack of opportunities for the youth, marginalisation, corruption, nepotism, proliferation of arms, dictatorships, economic mismanagement, foreign exploitation and clueless leadership.
He also called on the AU and other sub-regional bodies such as ECOWAS to institute an independent monitoring and evaluation system that assessed the democratic health, stability and economic well-being of member states for frank peer review as a proactive measure to forestall more coups.
The independent assessment, he said, must be conducted regularly by credible African Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and foundations in a transparent and scientific manner.
Their findings, Mr Ablakwa said, must be made public to both enrich the African democratic discourse and also assure citizens that their leaders were paying attention to what really matters to them.
Ballot box
Contributing to the statement, the MP for Abuakwa South, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, said he did not side with the view that the military should take arms to overthrow an under-performing government as a solution to the problem.
Rather, he said the solution to the problem was through the ballot box by allowing the elected government to serve its term of office and be changed during elections.
Unacceptable conduct
The NPP MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, said while MPs must condemn coups d’état in the sub-region, they must reflect on condemnable acts that undermined the image of Ghana’s Parliament.
The MP for Bawku Central, Mr Ayariga, in his contribution, called on the various arms of government, the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary, to play their roles effectively to let the people have confidence in democracy.