E-levy will be on order paper next Tuesday - Majority Leader

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has explained that the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) bill will be on the Order Paper of Parlament next Tuesday (February 1, 2022).
He said the government was using this week to conclude consultations on the levy.
Parliament reconvened Tuesday to continue with the business of the House after a break for the Christmas and New Year festivities.
Top on the agenda of the House for this session is the passage of the Electronic Levy (E-Levy), which was deferred before the House adjourned sine die on December 21, last year.
The adjournment followed a heated debate on whether or not the E-Levy Bill should be considered under a certificate of urgency, which ended abruptly with the First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, in the chair.
A day earlier, there had been an abrupt suspension of sitting by the Second Deputy Speaker, Mr Andrews Asiamah, after a fight had broken out during the voting on the E-Levy.
Consultations
During the break, the Ministry of Finance said it carried out consultations on the E-Levy.
The mass sensitisation is currently underway.
While the Majority Caucus held a meeting at Rock City in Kwahu, the Minority also met at the Aqua Safari Resort in Ada to strategise on how to approach the business of the House when sitting resumes.
