Dr Darko urges schools to study constitution

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Evans Aggrey Darko, has urged schools to include the study of the Constitution in their curriculum.
That, he said, would adequately equip the future generation with the necessary tools and values needed to foster development of the nation.
He made the call at the grand final of the 2021 Smart Governors Challenge organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Accra yesterday.
Dr Darko, who chaired the event, said children were the future leaders and there was, therefore, the need for them to study and know the Constitution.
"Every self-sustaining country must necessarily inculcate the study of its Constitution into the basic schools, which contain the very laws that govern the particular country," he said.
He, therefore, applauded the NCCE for its initiative in promoting the study and content of the Constitution.
Constitution
The Chairperson of the NCCE, Ms Josephine Nkrumah, said the latest competition, which was the sixth, was not meant to identify smart students or good schools but to foster a sense of citizenship, leadership and love for the country in the young ones.
"We are sowing in you seeds of good citizenship, good leadership and good democratic values," she said.
She further added that the commission was committed to ensuring that all children were knowledgeable about the Constitution, adding that plans were being put in place to take the contest to the national stage.
Competition
The contest involved four schools from the Greater Accra Region — the Standard Foundation School, Osu Home Junior High School, Mystical Rose Academy and Anointed Academy — competing for the ultimate prize.
Osu Home Junior High School from the La Dade Kotopon Municipality, the only public school in the contest, emerged winner with 38 points.
The school received a plaque, gold medals for contestants and their patrons, a sum of GH¢3,000, 20 copies of the 1992 Constitution, a hamper from Cowbell Promasidor Limited and fuel from Goil Ghana.
Standard Foundation School, which placed second, took home GH¢2,000 cash prize, 20 copies of the 1992 Constitution, a hamper from Cowbell Promasidor Limited and silver medals for contestants and patrons.
In third place was Mystical Rose Academy, which was awarded a sum of GH¢1,500, bronze medals and 20 copies of the 1992 Constitution.