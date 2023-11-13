Don't relent on your efforts at inter-faith dialogue - Regional Imams urge Dr. Bawumia

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 13 - 2023 , 13:19

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been urged to continue his unifying interactions with the Christian community in the country.

Addressing Dr. Bawumia during a courtesy call at his residence over the weekend, to congratulate him for his election as flagbearer of the NPP, the Council of Regional Imams, said recent attacks on the person of Dr. Bawumia by NDC MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, for the Vice President's constant engagements with the Christian community, were unfounded.

Sam George questioned the Islamic faith of Dr. Bawumia for his regular interaction with Christians, and described the Vice President as a "religious prostitute" - comments which have been roundly condemned.

Adding their voice during the visit, a spokesperson of the Imams, said the Vice President has done no wrong Islamically by his regular interactions with the Christian community to build religious harmony in the country.

"Your tolerance and respect for religious diversity is commendable. You are doing the right thing by maintaining a very strong relationship with the Christian community as a leader to strengthen harmony. We are one people," said the Imams.

"The Prophet Muhammad himself had a very good relationship with non Muslims and Islam does not forbid the building and strengthening of harmonious relationship between Muslims and Christians."

"When the Prophet went to Madina, he established a very good relationship with the Christians. There are also examples of Muslim leaders in the world, including in Muslim countries who have good relationship with their Christian colleagues."

While condemning the comments by Sam George, the Council urged the Vice President to continue to be for all because "we are one people in Ghana."

"The gentleman did not speak well at all because we are one people in this country. By your position, you are a politician and a leader so you belong to everyone. Continue to be for all because we are one people in Ghana."