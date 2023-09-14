Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo apologises to NPP leadership, members

Kweku Zurek Politics Sep - 14 - 2023 , 13:29

The Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has offered an unreserved apology to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), specifically to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, for her recent behaviour.

Mrs Safo clarified that her actions were unintended and were a result of personal challenges she was grappling with, both as an individual and as a member of a family.

The former Deputy Majority Leader also sought forgiveness from the Majority Caucus, as well as from the party's regional and constituency executives.

She expressed her remorse in a two-minute video address to the nation published on her Facebook page, urging all her constituents to forgive her actions.

In 2022, Adwoa Safo faced the Privileges Committee of Parliament after being absent for over a year. The status of her seat became a point of contention, with fellow Majority members advocating for it to be declared vacant, in opposition to National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs.

As of now, the Speaker has yet to make a ruling based on the Committee's report.

Upon her return to Ghana from the United States of America, the former Minister of Procurement stated her intentions to participate in the party’s primaries for the 2024 elections.

Watch the video below;