Privileges Committee report on why Sarah Adwoa Safo's Dome-Kwabenya seat should be declared vacant

The Committee of Privileges in Parliament has by a majority decision recommended that Dome-Kwabenya Parliamentary seat, currently being occupied by Sarah Adwoa Safo should be declared vacant for absenting herself from Parliament for more than 42 days without permission from the Speaker.
Ahead of the adjourning of Parliament sine die on Thursday afternoon [July 2022], the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu drew the House's attention's to the Privileges Committee's report on Sarah Adwoa Safo.
Graphic Online's Nana Konadu Agyeman reports from Parliament that, the Majority Leader wanted the House to adopt the report and take a decision on the fate of the MP.
He wanted the House to adopt the committee's report but the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu objected.
He cited how Parliament decided the fate of Eric Amoateng, a former MP Nkroanza North and advised that the House should not "set a precedent where tomorrow Privileges Committee submits a report and recommends the removal of an MP.
After a back and forth, and with contributions from others of the House, the Speaker decided to go and "consult the old lady" to rule on the matter. He therefore took a few minutes break.
On return, the Speaker explained that he needed to provide a written ruling and therefore needed more time to do that.
He then asked for concluding statements from the leadership and adjourned the House.
Below is a copy of the report obtained by Graphic Online.
