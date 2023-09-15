NPP endorses parliamentary candidates in Upper East, Tema East

Daily Graphic Politics Sep - 15 - 2023 , 07:17

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), last Sunday, held separate constituency delegates conferences in the Upper East Region and Tema East in the Greater Accra Region to endorse the sole parliamentary candidates for those constituencies.

The candidates for the Upper East Region are the Chief Executive of the Ghana National Food Buffer Stock Company, Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab, for the Pusiga constituency; Mathew Silas Amoah for Bolgatanga East and the Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Thomas Kofi Alonsi, for Builsa North.

Meanwhile, that of Tema East is the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema, Yohanne Amarh Ashitey.

Officials of the Electoral Commission at the separate extraordinary delegates conference to acclaim the aspirants introduced them as the duly elected parliamentary candidates for those constituencies.

Upper East

From the Upper East Region, Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports that the three candidates, Messrs Amoah, Abdul-Wahab and Alonsi, in separate speeches, thanked the delegates for endorsing them and pledged to work assiduously to win their respective seats for the party in the 2024 general election.

The Upper East Regional NPP Chairman, Anthony Namoo, in his addresses at the separate delegates conferences commended the party members for arriving at a consensus to allow the three to go unopposed.

Yohane Amarh Ashitey acknowledging cheers from the delegates after the acclamation

He urged the party members in all constituencies to remain united and work harder after the primaries to enable the party to snatch some seats held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region.

Tema East

From Tema in the Greater Accra Region, Benjamin Xornam Glover reports that the Mr Amarh Ashitey was acclaimed as the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Tema East.

A former Member of Parliament of the Tema East Constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, who addressed the party’s delegates at the conference, urged them to vote massively for the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to become the party's flag bearer.

Mr Titus-Glover, who is also the Managing Director of the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO), also pledged his support for Mr Ashitey, describing him as a true son of the soil who is most qualified to lead the NPP in the constituency to recapture the seat from the National Democratic Congress.

Confidence

Mr Ashitey, for his part, commended the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work with the party to win the seat.