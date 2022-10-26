Plenary to debate report asking Adwoa Safo to be 'axed' from Parliament - Speaker's ruling

The Speaker of Parliament has ruled that the plenary should debate and decide on the report by the Committee of Privileges on the three absentee Members of Parliament.
In a ruling Wednesday morning, the Speaker, Mr Alban S. K. Bagbin said the House should debate whether or not the seat of the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sara Adwo Safo should be declared vacant.
Mr Bagbin, in his ruling, recommended that the decision to declare the seat of an MP who had absented him or herself for 15 sittings of a meeting rested with the plenary and not a committee.
He therefore said the report of Privileges Committee which recommended that the seat be declared vacant should be adopted and debated by the plenary for the final decision on the fate of the MP to be taken.
The Majority Leader, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reacting, expressed disagreement with the Speaker's ruling.
Including Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for Assin Central and Henry Quartey for Ayawaso Central, the three MPs absented themselves for more than 15 sittings during the first meeting of the second session of Parliament without permission from the Speaker.
The three had been referred by the Speaker to the Privileges Committee to explain the reasons for their absence.
In line with the Standing Orders, the three absentee MPs were referred to the Privileges Committee to explain why they absented themselves for 15 days in alleged violation of Article 97(1) (c) of the Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament.
Watch the ruling below;