CPP donates to bereaved families at Apam

The chairperson and leader of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimponmaa Sarpong-Kumankumah, has visited the bereaved families of the 13 children who drowned in the sea at Apam on Sunday, March 8, 2021.
Nana Sarpong-Kumankumah, who was accompanied by other national, regional, constituency and local executives, expressed the condolences of the CPP to the bereaved families.
She also donated GHc5000 to the bereaved families and GHc1000 to the fishermen council to support funeral arrangements.
The Chair and Leader also presented an Insurance Policy to the tune of GHc5000 to each family who lost a child in the tragic incident.
Boxes of Area Care Sanitisers were also presented to the families and fishermen council to support COVID-19 safety protocols.
Nana Sarpong-Kumankumah described the incident as pathetic and a very serious issue that needed the attention of all.
She, therefore, appealed to media practitioners to be sensitive in their commentary on the incident.
Factories
Officials of the party used the opportunity to visit defunct factories initiated by Dr Kwame Nkrumah.
In a brief address, Nana Sarpong-Kumankumah lamented the state of deterioration of the Apam salt factory.
She assured the people of Saltpond that the CPP would revive the industry to benefit the youth through the 'MY10K' project initiative.
The Paramount Chief of Apam, Nana Adu Affrim, promised the delegation of his total support for any initiative that would give Apam a facelift.