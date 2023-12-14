Changes at SIGA; John Boadu appointed acting Director General and promises to ensure profitability

There has been changes at the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) with former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu appointed as the new acting Director General.

He takes over from Hollistar Duah-Yentumi who had been acting as Director-General since November 20, 2023.

Ms Duah-Yentumi served as the General Manager in charge of Operations at SIGA from its inception in 2019.

She was made to act when Ambassador Edward Boateng retired from office after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Ambassador Edward Boateng turned 60 years in June 2023 and was given an extension till November 2023.

Mr Boateng handed over to Ms Hollistar Duah-Yentumi.

Mr John Boadu's appointment was announced in a letter dated Monday, December 11, 2023 signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

The letter indicated that the appointment was in pursuant to Section 17 (2) of the State Interests and Governance Authority Act, 2019 (Act 990).

The letter said Mr Boadu has been appointed by the President as acting Director General of SIGA pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the SIGA, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Confirming to Graphic Online that he has received his appointment letter, Mr John Boadu said he was going to do all his possible best working together with all SIGA staff and all the heads of the various institutions under SIGA to help bring profitability.

SIGA is a public institution that is mandated to facilitate performance management in State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and other prescribed bodies, within the framework of Government policy, to ensure that they operate efficiently, effectively and profitably thereby contributing towards the socio-economic development of Ghana.

