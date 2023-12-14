NDC back at EC and IPAC meetings

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejoined the Inter Party Advisory Commitee (IPAC) meetings with the Electoral Commission (EC) which it had boycotted since March 2021 following an intervention by the National Peace Council (NPC).

The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, announced the decision of the party to rejoin IPAC at a stakeholders meeting on inter-party dialogue organised by the NPC at Peduase in Eastern Region on Thursday, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson, who was at the meeting.

He, however, said the NDC’s return was based on IPAC maintaining its consensus nature whereby decisions took consideration of all parties in the interest of Ghana.

“We must work to make sure that IPAC returns to its consensus building ways. The National Peace Council must ensure that the issues that were blocking our return will be dealt with before the next IPAC meeting,” he said.

Earlier in the programme, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, made an appeal to the NDC to rejoin IPAC, stating that the party’s contribution was invaluable to the democratic process of the country.

“I would like to use this opportunity to invite the leadership of the National Democratic Congress to our IPAC meetings. We do realise that since 2021, NDC has not been present at our IPAC meetings. We miss them, we miss their fire . I extend an olive branch and in the interest of peace of our country. We invite them to IPAC,” she said.