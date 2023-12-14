John Mahama pledges affordable housing for teachers in 2024 election bid

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to tackle the housing struggles of teachers by building affordable homes if elected in the 2024 election.

Expressing empathy for teachers grappling with the 2-year advance rent scheme, Mr. Mahama vowed to prioritize affordable housing as a key initiative to ease their burden and improve their well-being.

During a campaign stop in Nsawura, Mr, Mahama outlined a vision for boosting teacher morale through various motivational packages, with housing at the forefront.

He acknowledged the difficulties faced by many workers, including teachers, due to the 2-year advance rent scheme and insufficient salaries.

To address this, Mahama proposed a rent assistance scheme in collaboration with associations like teachers' unions. He said his government would contribute to such schemes and facilitate construction projects, allowing workers to gradually own their homes through deductions from their monthly salaries.

Mr Mahama was hopeful that through this policy, by the time they retire, they will have their own homes.

He underscored the commitment to affordability and the seriousness with which his administration would approach this initiative.