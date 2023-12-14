The NPP's future is bright, says Youth Organizer after orphan constituency primaries

Kweku Zurek Politics Dec - 14 - 2023 , 13:15

Mr. Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed optimism about the party's future following the victories of young candidates in recent parliamentary primaries for "orphan constituencies" (those without NPP MPs).

In an interview on Movement TV, Mr. Mustapha emphasized the role of youth in the party's strength and argued for continued opportunities for their advancement in public service.

He used his own experience as an example, highlighting his 20 years of dedication to the NPP before securing his current position.

"My love for the party kept me going," he stated, expressing unwavering commitment to the NPP.

While acknowledging that prioritizing young candidates wasn't a formal strategy, Mr. Mustapha praised the quality and dedication of young members, adding that their electoral success reflects the party's appreciation for their service.

He added that the youth wing of the party under his leadership was poised to ensure that the NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia defeats the National Democratic Congress' John Mahama at the 2024 polls.

He argued that it was better to re-elect a government that was trying as compared to one that had failed and was voted out.