Budget 2022 presentation now on November 17

The 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government will now be presented before Parliament on November 17, 2021.
It had previously been scheduled for November 15, 2021, however the Second Deputy Speaker, Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako, (Ind., Fomena) announced the date reversal on Wednesday and said the House will have other important events to attend to on November 15.
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the budget. Last year the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu presented the budget while the Finance Minister was abroad to seek medical care.