Be patient with government for programmes to mature - Dabie-Mensah

A former Brong-Ahafo Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Dabie Appiah-Mensah has appealed to Ghanaians to be patient with the government while the numerous programmes it has put in place mature to have a positive impact on their lives.
While acknowledging the hardships Ghanaians were experiencing, he said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his team were up to the task of fulfilling all the campaign promises by the end of the four-year mandate.
Mr Dabie-Mensah told newsmen that two years was not enough for Ghanaians to judge a government and called for more tolerance while the government worked around the clock to fix the economy and provide the needed infrastructural development to make life easy for them.
Policies and programmes
The former organizer said Ghanaians were right to express concern about poor roads in many parts of the country but stated that after almost two years at the helm of affairs, Nana Akufo-Addo would use next year to embark on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of several roads.
According to Mr Dabie-Mensah, the Ministry of Education had also indicated that it was making efforts to secure $1.5 billion to develop infrastructure in schools selected for the implementation of the double-track system to hasten the process of phasing out the process within the shortest possible time.
In addition, he stated that the results of the government’s flagship Planting for Food and Jobs was an indication of how policies had been instituted to provide jobs and boost the economy.
“These policies and programmes take time to mature”, he said, adding that “while we may not see the impact of such laudable policies and programmes immediately, they will bear positive fruits soon”.
Mr Dabie-Mensah expressed the hope that Ghanaians would appreciate the maturity and respect with which Nana Akufo-Addo had governed the country so far and asked them to give him another four-year mandate in 2020 should he offer himself for re-election.
“If Nana Akufo-Addo is able to complete his current term and offered another four-year mandate, Ghana will witness a new chapter in its socio-economic development to the admiration of all, including his opponents and critics”, he stated.
Unity
Mr Dabie-Mensah called on NPP's rank and file across the country to unite and support the President and his team to implement policies and programmes in fulfilment of the party's electioneering promises.
“We should be part of the process and not rather sit on the fence since the few people who have been appointed by the government to lead the process cannot be everywhere at the same time”, he stated.
Mr Dabie-Mensah reminded members of the NPP that if the government succeeded in turning the economy around “we will all share and bask in the glory. Let us therefore be active but not passive party members”.